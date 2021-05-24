Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, timings and where to watch it

People all over the world are gearing up for the Lunar Eclipse that is slated to take place on Wednesday, May 26. The moon will appear blood red in some parts of the globe due to the total lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow. This can occur only when the Sun, Earth and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned in syzygy- meaning a roughly straight-line configuration of three or more celestial bodies in a gravitational system.

The May 26 event is a total lunar eclipse in which the Moon will reach the closest point in Earth's orbit. People all over the world are excited for this event. Unfortunately, the eclipse won't be visible from all parts of the world. There is an alternative though - they can simply log on to the internet and watch the live stream of this event.

Where can you catch the live stream?

The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, US will webcast the total lunar eclipse on May 26, subject to weather conditions. The observatory has also scheduled a live stream on YouTube beginning at 2:15 pm IST on Wednesday. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the observatory will not be holding any public or in-person events like earlier.