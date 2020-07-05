Lunar Eclipse 2020: These moon pics from across the world are a treat to your eyes

Third Lunar eclipse of 2020, occurred today according to timeanddate.
While the eclipse was not visible in India as it took place in the day time, people living in South/West Europe, parts of Africa, parts of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica were able to watch the eclipse clearly.
Here are some pictures of the eclipse from the Twitterati that are surely a treat to your eyes:
The next lunar eclipse of 2020 will take place between November 29 to November 30.
During the penumbral lunar eclipse, the Earth covers some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon, which creates a dark shading on the moon’s face.
Meanwhile, NASA also confirmed that Jupiter will be visible in some parts of the United States during the eclipse.
Earlier on June 21, a solar eclipse was seen. It started around 9 AM across India as the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth came in a straight line, and the country witnessed the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse in over a century.
Areas like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, Shillong and more witnessed a partial phase of the annular solar eclipse. In the eclipse, the distance of the Moon and Earth was larger than usual which meant the moon did not cover up the sun fully and left out the borders of the sun - giving an appearance of a "Ring of Fire".
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)