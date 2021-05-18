Looking for a job? Please try these job portals

The challenge of finding a job was daunting even before the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the pandemic has made it worse. With uncertainty looming over the various entrance and competitive exams students are worried about their future.

Job searches are a very personal experience and one-size-fits-all strategies will not help you stand out among the competition, however, there are few portals that can help you in this struggle.

Several employers use social media/job portals in the hiring process and the content of a candidate’s social profile forms the first impression before they even sit down for an interview. Therefore one should take special consideration to job-proof their social media profiles.

Check the list of job portals you should check for jobs:

Naukri.com

Naukri.com is an Indian employment website operating in India and the Middle East founded in March 1997. Naukri.com was founded by Indian businessman Sanjeev Bikhchandani.

LinkedIn

When it comes to job hunting, the topic can't be completed without listing LinkedIn. LinkedIn is an American business and employment-oriented online service that operates via websites and mobile apps. The platform is mainly used for professional networking and job hunting.

Glassdoor

It is online space for new joiners to get details as to how the company functions and if they are any shortcoming that they need to look out for.

IIM Jobs

Founded by IIM Indore alumnus Tarun Matta as a blog in 2008 to aggregate interesting jobs for his friends and acquaintances, iimjobs.com is now an exclusive online recruitment platform for management positions in India.

Indeed

Indeed is an American worldwide employment website for job listings launched in November 2004. The site aggregates job listings from thousands of websites, including job boards, staffing firms, associations, and company career pages. They generate revenue by selling premium job posting and resume features to employers and companies hiring.

Apart from the above-mentioned job portals, you can also check Freshers World, Times Job, Shine, Monster India.

There are also government job portal where you can find a job like Maha Job Portal, jobs.delhi.gov.in.