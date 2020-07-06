Maha Job Portal: How to register on mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in, what documents are needed

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched Maha Jobs Portal for the recruitment of skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled employees.

Job seekers can apply for 17 sectors through the portal, including engineering, logistic, textile, and pharmaceutical. Skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled candidates can apply for jobs by uploading their details on the portal, which can be accessed by employers/industries also, the government said in a press statement.