Maha Job Portal: Government makes it mandatory to submit domicile certificate while registering

Maharashtra government has made it mandatory to submit a domicile certificate while registering at the new Maha Jobs Portal, reported ANI.
"For the people registering at the job portal, submitting domicile certificate is mandatory," said Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today launched Maha Jobs portal for the recruitment of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled employees.
"This portal aims at making local manpower and employment opportunities available to companies and workers respectively," CMO Maharashtra tweeted.
The state government's MahaJobs portal, mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in, aims to make available job opportunities to the 'sons of the soil' or domiciled persons.
Job seekers can apply for 17 sectors through the portal, including engineering, logistic, textile and pharmaceutical. Skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled candidates can apply for jobs by uploading their details on the portal, which can be accessed by employers/industries also, the government said.
Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of the website expressed concern over several industries sacking workers at a time when the government is allowing resumption of business activities in the state, and said it was not right.
(With inputs from ANI)
