Maha Job Portal: Government makes it mandatory to submit domicile certificate while registering

Maharashtra government has made it mandatory to submit a domicile certificate while registering at the new Maha Jobs Portal, reported ANI.

"For the people registering at the job portal, submitting domicile certificate is mandatory," said Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today launched Maha Jobs portal for the recruitment of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled employees.

"This portal aims at making local manpower and employment opportunities available to companies and workers respectively," CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

The state government's MahaJobs portal, mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in, aims to make available job opportunities to the 'sons of the soil' or domiciled persons.