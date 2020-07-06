Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray launches Maha Jobs portal, aims to make available job opportunities to 'sons of the soil'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched Maha Jobs portal for the recruitment of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled employees.
"This portal aims at making local manpower and employment opportunities available to companies and workers respectively," CMO Maharashtra tweeted. The state government's MahaJobs portal, mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in, aims to make available job opportunities to the 'sons of the soil' or domiciled persons.
Job seekers can apply for 17 sectors through the portal, including engineering, logistic, textile and pharmaceutical. Skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled candidates can apply for jobs by uploading their details on the portal, which can be accessed by employers/industries also, the government said.
Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of the website expressed concern over several industries sacking workers at a time when the government is allowing resumption of business activities in the state, and said it was not right.
The chief minister observed that migrant workers, who went to their native states due to the lockdown, have started coming back to Maharashtra slowly after his government allowed resumption of business activities.
"Today, we have jobs available, but there are no workers. Though this is the factual position, I noticed a strange scenario yesterday. Several industries have started slashing salaries of workers or are sacking them," he said. "The sons of the soil or the migrant workers, who had not returned to their states and were reporting at workplaces, are being sacked. This is not right, Thackeray said.
The portal's launch was attended by state Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik and Minister of State for Industries Aditi Tatkare via video conferencing.
