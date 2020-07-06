Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray launches Maha Jobs portal, aims to make available job opportunities to 'sons of the soil'

Job seekers can apply for 17 sectors through the portal, including engineering, logistic, textile and pharmaceutical. Skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled candidates can apply for jobs by uploading their details on the portal, which can be accessed by employers/industries also, the government said.

Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of the website expressed concern over several industries sacking workers at a time when the government is allowing resumption of business activities in the state, and said it was not right.