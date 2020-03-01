'Look what happened in Delhi': Bengali actor Subhadra Mukherjee resigns from BJP amid violent clashes over CAA

“Look what happened in Delhi. No one is taking any action against party leaders like Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra for hate speech. What is going on? I thought I should not be in a party which is selective in taking action against its own party leaders,” the Bengali actor told News18.

Earlier in February, BJP councillor Usman Patel from Indore resigned from the party to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Usman quit BJP after accusing it of "communal politics".

Usman Patel, while ending his four-decade long association with BJP, told news agency ANI, "BJP has moved away from the real issues. It's doing only communal politics. GDP is going down. Inflation is rising but the party is bringing laws that create a rift between people of all religions."

Another BJP corporator from Indore, Shankar Yadav, resigned from BJP. Yadav had said that he stood firmly against CAA, NRC and NPR. Usman Patel and Shankar Yadav on February 29 joined Congress party.

As per a PTI report, in January, at least 80 Muslim leaders of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh had resigned from its primary membership in protest against the CAA, calling it a "divisive" measure.

The CAA provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who had migrated to India before December 31, 2014 owing to religious persecution in Muslim-dominated Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.