Delhi violence: Death toll 42, netas take over

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among the first politicians to visit the scarred areas while Congress President Sonia Gandhi also sent a 5-member team led by AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik to assess the situation and submit her a detailed report immediately.

Swati Maliwal, the chief of Delhi Commission for Women and an AAP leader, issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking details of crimes against women and girls during the riots and the action taken.

She interacted with local women, including a 9-month pregnant lady who was assaulted. Delhi Police Commissioner-designate S N Shrivastava said his job is to ensure people feel safe.

Stones, sharp weapons and acid bombs were found stored on the terrace of his factory in the area. A team of Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory collected evidence from the factory. But the scene of alleged crime – the rooftop of Tahir’s house – has already been vitiated.

In one day, if not hundred, but a large number of media person were seen scaveng-ing through manufactured petrol bombs, well textured concrete and stone pieces, catapult and acid pouches allegedly planned to be used in the riots.

The handling of the evidence that still lies scattered in the four storey building is a grim reminder of the infamous Arushi Talwar murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, where the police and the CBI were unable to access the ‘untouched’ evidence.

On Thursday, the AAP had suspended Hussain from its primary membership and his whereabouts were still unknown. On Shrivastava's instructions, the Delhi Police has urged the people residing in the affected areas to share information on their ordeals and videos with the police.