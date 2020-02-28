Delhi violence: MP Former AG files petition in High Court against Congress and Muslim leaders

The former advocate general of Madhya Pradesh Purushaindra Kaurav NGO on behalf of Lawyers Voice, have filed the petition in Delhi violence, in Delhi High Court, that the Congress and Muslim leaders are responsible for Delhi violence.

The advocate Kaurav informed Free Press that the NGO has filed the petition on Thursday, demanding the larger conspiracy needs to be investigated into the matter .

On Friday the High Court of Delhi, a Bench presided over by the Chief Justice and Justice C. Harishankar, has issues notice to Union of India and Delhi Government.

To file reply on the petition demanding SIT to be constituted to take appropriate criminal action against congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Delhi Dy. CM Manish Sisodia, Mohd. Amanatullah Khan, Waris Pathan, Akbaruddin Owaisi, and Mahmood Paracha for allegedly making statements to provoke and instigate people of the Country including uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of the people of the country.

The case has been directed to be listed on April 13, 2020 by that time the respondents are to file the reply. I’m open court almost all the speeches were read over to the Court.

The petitioner lawyers voice is an NGO of lawyers, represented by the Purushaindra Kaurav, Senior Advocate Neeraj, Siddharth Khatana, Shoumendu Mukherjee, Archana Sharma, advocates.