Bhopal: Woman climbs mobile tower to get a case registered against her husband

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old woman climbed atop a mobile tower at the Chetak Bridge on Wednesday. The woman was irked with her husband and wanted a case registered against him.

A high-level drama unfolded in the area in afternoon when the woman started threatening to commit suicide from there.

Govindpura police were informed about it and a team reached there.

Sub-inspector Neetu Kansaria said that the woman Ram Bai was remarried to a man. She said that the man had a fight with her as he was unwilling to keep her son with him. The woman wanted to register a case against the man as he also used to beat her up.

The woman was repeatedly saying that she will end her life, said Kansaria.

We persuaded her to come down and assured her of registering the case if required, said Kansaria.

Kansaria said that we also got to her husband to come to the spot and counselled him keep her and fulfill her demands in domestic matters.

The woman then came down and she returned with her husband, she said.