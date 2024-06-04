Lok Sabha Results Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor's Great Escape; Congress Candidate Leads Rajeev Chandrasekhar By 15K Votes

The counting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 are underway. It has been roller coaster ride of a day for many parties, including the incumbent the BJP. The Congress's candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, Shashi Tharoor has a had similar day with ups and down. The three-time MP who was trailing for the better part of the day appears to be ending the day on a high.

The BJP candidate and Union Minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar led the pack for most part of the counting, after the postal ballots came in. In fact, at one point Chandrashekar took his lead beyond the 23K votes mark.

But, as the counting session progressed, the story changed over a period of about two hours. The union minister's lead came down from 23K to 4K, before going behind the incumbent MP, Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor steadily built up on his lead, before going past the 10K vote mark. As according to the latest report, Tharoor's lead has reached 15,879 votes.

This according to some observers, is similar to what had happened during the 2019 elections. In 2019 as well, Tharoor trailed behind, the then BJP candidate, Kumanam Rajeshekaran, before bouncing back to retain his seat, that he first won in 2009.

It was however not all bad for the BJP in the southern state, as, as according to the predictions exhibited by pollsters, it stood to win one at least one seat, and it has managed to just that by winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP's candidate and actor Suresh Gopi, who was once rejected by the same electorate in 2019, appears to have found new appeal. Gopi is reported to have taken his lead by over 70K votes, and is reported by some networks, as the victor.