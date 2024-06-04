Nagaur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Hanuman Beniwal, RLP, vs Jyoti Mirdha, BJP - Winner, Vote Share

Joyti Mirdha, BJP (L) and Hanuman Beniwal, RLP (R) | FPJ

Nagaur: Hanuman Beniwal from the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Jyoti Mirdha from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the 2 key candidates from the Naguar, Rajasthan, constituency. The Nagaur constituency voted 62.32 % on April 19, 2024. The live results for the Nagaur constituency will start at 8 AM on June 4th, and we will be updating the same.

As the Lok Sabha Elections are inching closer with each passing day, battlegrounds are heating up with leaders leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a sweeping victory in the 2024 big battle. One of the important states that will have a considerable impact on the overall result is Rajasthan. Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. The first phase of voting will be held on April 19, while the second phase of voting will be held on April 26. One of the most interesting fights in Rajasthan will be for the Nagaur constituency, which will go into the polls in the first phase that will be held on April 19th.

The Nagaur Lok Sabha seat is one of the most important seats for this year's Lok Sabha elections. The Nagaur seat comprises eight assembly segments, including Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinwsar, Makrana, Parbatsar, and Nawan. Nagaur is a general seat. The BJP, Congress, RLP, and BSP are the most prominent parties in Nagaur. The Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency has been a stronghold of the Mirdha family. late Nathuram Mirdha of Congress won the seat six times: in 1971, 1977, 1980, 1989, 1991 and 1996. RLP's Hanuman Beniwal won the seat in 2019 by defeating Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha, who is the granddaughter of the late Nathuram Mirdha.

The strongest contenders in the big battle of 2024 for Nagaur are Jyoti Mirdha, daughter of the Mirdha family and Hanuman Beniwal. Hanuman Beniwal is contesting the upcoming General election in an alliance with the Congress Beniwal is an key Jat leader who won Nagaur in 2019 with an alliance with the BJP. He had defeated Mirdha, who was at that time a Congress candidate. Jyoti Mirdha joined the saffron party ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections and will fight Nagaur on BJP ticket.

Winners of Past four Lok Sabha elections in Nagaur

2019: Hanuman Beniwal (RLP)

2014: C. R. Chaudhary (BJP)

2009: Dr Jyoti Mirdha (Congress)

2004: Bhanwar Singh Dangawas (BJP)

