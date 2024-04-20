Dausa Constituency, Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date Of Voting, Counting And Result Date

Dausa constituency of Rajasthan | FPJ

Rajasthan's Dausa seat is a very important seat which will be a major contributor to the factors that will impact the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Dausa went to polls on Friday 2024. Presently, Dausa Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Vidhan Sabha segments namely Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa & Lalsot.

Dausa Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Vidhan Sabha segments | FPJ

Kanhaiya Lal Meena (BJP) VS Murari Lal Meena (Congress)

This year Dausa sees a tough fight between two prominent candidates from the Meena family. Murari Lal Meena contests the elections on a Congress ticket while Kanhaiya Lal Meena contests on a BJP ticket. Dausa voters will have to choose from the two Meena heavy wights. While the Meena family has been dominating the seat, it will be a tough fight between two strong contenders from the same dominant clan.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections: Bigas Village Voters Boycott Elections Over Panchayat Issue | FPJ

Previous Lok Sabha Elections Results of Dausa

In Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Dausa, BJP candidate Jaskaur Meena had won in that election while INC candidate Savita Meena stood second on this seat, getting 470289 votes.

Previous Lok Sabha Elections Results of Dausa | FPJ

The victory margin on this seat in the general elections 2019 was 78444. With elections However, people in Palawala Jatan village under Dausa lok sabha constituency boycotted elections due to lack of development works in the area.

Previous Lok Sabha Elections Results of Dausa | FPJ

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of close to 58 per cent in 12 parliamentary constituencies which went to polls in phase 1 of Lok Sabha Elections on Friday, April 19. The voting percentage on these seats in the 2019 polls was 63.71.

While voting took place peacefully, on Friday, residents of Bigas village boycotted elections citing issues related to the recently changed parameters of their panchayat boundaries. Due to this, the Bigar polling station was totally empty with no voter at all at the station. However, people in Palawala Jatan village under Dausa lok sabha constituency also boycotted elections citing lack of development works in the area.



Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be declared on June 4.