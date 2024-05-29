Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Know What's Phalodi Satta Bazaar's Prediction For BJP & Congress Seats This Time

Representative Image

The polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for June 1. However, gambling bets in the 'Satta' markets have intensified.

According to the latest information, the BJP is projected to win 290 out of 543 seats, securing a majority on its own. Reports previously indicated that the BJP would win 300 seats, but the dynamics have shifted against them. The FPJ could not independently verify this report.

Phalodi, a small town in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, known as a key center for election-related betting or the satta bazaar (grey market), has begun lowering its bets on a BJP-led government. The NDA is now expected to get 340-350 seats, which is less than a two-thirds majority. The Congress party is projected to secure around 50-51 seats.

This shift is attributed to negotiations by other parties within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), low voter turnout, and to some extent, the Supreme Court verdict on electoral bonds.

Currently, the satta market offers a rate of 1:1 for the BJP securing 300-303 seats, meaning a bet of Rs 1 would yield a profit of Rs 1. However, for 320 seats, the rate is 2.25, indicating a higher risk, so a bet of Rs 100 on 320 seats would result in a profit of Rs 225. Sources suggest that bets placed significantly higher or lower than the standard rate are less popular in this election betting.

For Congress, the rate is 1:1 for 50-51 seats, but 1:3 for 60-61 seats

Apart from Phalodi Bazar's predictions, many independent predictions are making rounds on the internet.

In one of the circulating predictions on the internet, it is suggested that the ruling NDA will win over 400 seats this time.

Note: The information provided is based on various sources including newspapers, media reports, and social media. The FPJ does not encourage betting in any form.