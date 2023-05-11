Karnataka Elections 2023: All 6 influential Satta Bazaars predict big win for Congress party with clear majority

All 6 big satta bazaars are giving a simple majority for the Congress with an average of 124 seat while the BJP is expected to get 65 seats. JDS which is hoping to be the kingmaker is expected to bag 26 seats.
Phalodi Satta Bazaar
Congress - 137 seats
BJP - 55
JD(S) - 30
Palanpur Satta Bazaar
Congress - 141 seats
BJP - 57
JD(S) - 24
Karnal Satta Bazaar
Congress - 124 seats
BJP - 69
JD(S) - 24
Bohri Satta Bazaar
Congress - 149 seats
BJP - 48
JD(S) - 22
Belgaum Satta Bazaar
Congress - 136 seats
BJP - 56
JD(S) - 30
Kolkata Satta Bazaar
Congress - 132 seats
BJP - 56
JD(S) - 34
