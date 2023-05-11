 Karnataka Elections 2023: All 6 influential Satta Bazaars predict big win for Congress party with clear majority
HomeIndiaKarnataka Elections 2023: All 6 influential Satta Bazaars predict big win for Congress party with clear majority

All 6 big satta bazaars are giving a simple majority for the Congress with an average of 124 seat while the BJP is expected to get 65 seats.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
All 6 big satta bazaars are giving a simple majority for the Congress with an average of 124 seat while the BJP is expected to get 65 seats. JDS which is hoping to be the kingmaker is expected  to bag  26 seats. 

Phalodi Satta Bazaar 

Congress - 137 seats

BJP - 55 

JD(S) - 30

Palanpur Satta Bazaar 

Congress - 141 seats

BJP - 57

JD(S) - 24

Karnal Satta Bazaar 

Congress - 124 seats

BJP - 69

JD(S) - 24

Bohri Satta Bazaar

Congress - 149 seats

BJP - 48

JD(S) - 22

Belgaum Satta Bazaar

Congress - 136 seats

BJP - 56 

JD(S) - 30

Kolkata Satta Bazaar

Congress - 132 seats

BJP - 56

JD(S) - 34

