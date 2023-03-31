IPL 2023: ₹1000 crore to exchange hands as satta market swings into action

Setting aside the outcome of the inaugural match of the 16th Indian Premier League, the Satta market has the defending champions at the top of the chart, as another showdown off the field gets underway across the globe from today.

“It has always been the practice, but again, the combination of the team is also taken into consideration, but with not much change in the Gujarat Titans, they are on top of the odds chart at 11-2, closely followed by Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at 6-1,” said one of the bookies on condition of anonymity, as the odds were rolled out for the overall champion this season.

If the bookmakers are to be believed, the Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, are favourites to retain the trophy for another year. However, Nitesh Rana's led Kolkata Knight Riders are complete dark horses in the bookies eyes as their odds are 10-1 which is the highest in the list of ten teams that will be vying for the coveted trophy.

But, for the punters and bookies in the satta market it is not the trophy, but the money. “Yes, I will be happy if Mumbai Indians wins as I am from Mumbai, but that is not my piece of cake, but the exchange of money during these 52 days of the matches that will be played at 12 different venues, is what they are looking for.

“It would be around over Rs 1000 crore this year compared to last year's Rs 500 crore across the three major betting nations, India, Dubai and Pakistan and some other countries across the globe to play their role. Last year it was less as it was just after the pandemic, but as the market has settled and people want to make quick money, that is the reason for the 100 percent rise we (bookies) and accepting this season 2023,” said the bookies while signing off, while adding, “betting starts from the toss till the last ball is bowled.

Punters too have an important role to play as they are the playmakers. I would go with CSK as it has been my favourite team since the inception of the IPL. I am not a hardcore punter. I do not bet during the game, like many do,”.said a Satish Sen.

The Odds

Gujarat Titans: 11/2

Delhi Capitals: 6/1

Mumbai Indians: 6/1

Lucknow Super Giants: 13/2

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 13/2

Rajasthan Royals: 7/1

Chennai Super Kings: 8/1

Punjab Kings: 8/1

Kolkata Knight Riders: 10/1

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10/1