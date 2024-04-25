Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party's Decision To Drop Tej Pratap Yadav Reshapes Kannauj Politics

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday changed its list again. This time, it is Kannauj as SP president Akhilesh Yadav gears up to contest the election in place of nephew Tej Pratap Yadav. Announcing the move, party leader Ram Gopal Yadav affirmed Akhilesh will file his nomination on Thursday, dispelling doubts surrounding his candidature.

Akhilesh reiterated his commitment to the electorate, asserting, "The people in Kannauj have made up their minds that INDIA is coming as the future and the BJP will be consigned to the dustbin of history in this election."

This declaration follows recent developments, including the announcement of Tej as the initial Kannauj nominee. However, local party dynamics prompted a reevaluation, with concerns raised by SP workers in Kannauj.

"Akhilesh, respecting the party's consensus, affirmed his decision to contest the election," Ram Gopal said.

Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, known for his political lineage, represented Mainpuri from 2014-19. Kannauj has witnessed fluctuations, with the BJP securing a surprise victory in 2019. Despite this setback, the SP remains resolute, buoyed by its historical dominance in the region.

"Akhilesh Yadav's previous electoral triumphs from Kannauj bolster the party's confidence as it seeks to reclaim lost ground," political analyst Preetam Srivastava said.

Now, five members of the Yadav family are in the fray Akhilesh, his wife Dimple (Mainpuri), Akshay (Firozabad), Aditya (Badaun), and Dharmendra (Azamgarh)