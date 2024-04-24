UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Ab Ki Baar Robert Vadra' Posters Surface In Amethi; BJP Reacts

Posters Across Amethi | X/ IANS

As the anticipation mounts over the Congress's choice for the Amethi constituency, posters advocating for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, Robert Vadra, have surfaced outside the local party office.

These posters boldly proclaim, "Amethi ki janta kare pukar, Robert Vadra ab ki baar," signaling a call from the people of Amethi for Robert Vadra to represent them this time around.

The poster is prominently displayed outside the Congress office in Gauriganj, Amethi on Tuesday. This development follows a series of calls for prominent Congress figures to contest from key constituencies, indicating a shift in the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

Anticipation Builds As Amethi Awaits Nomination Announcements Amid Historic Political Shifts

Amethi, slated to vote on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, is still awaiting the announcement of candidates. While the BJP has declared sitting MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani as its candidate, the Congress is yet to unveil its nominee.

Historically, Amethi has been a stronghold for the Gandhi family, with prominent figures such as Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi representing the constituency in the past. However, in the 2019 elections, Smriti Irani secured a remarkable victory over Rahul Gandhi, who subsequently won from Kerala's Wayanad constituency.

Speculation Mounts Over Rahul Gandhi And Robert Vadra's Potential Candidacy In Amethi

With the deadline for filing nominations in Amethi set for May 3, speculation surrounds whether Rahul Gandhi will once again contest from the constituency, alongside his bid in Wayanad.

When questioned about his candidacy in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi responded, "I will do whatever the party orders me."

Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi, has previously expressed his inclination to enter politics, citing widespread support from across the country. In a recent interview with a news channel, Vadra reiterated his readiness to contest from Amethi, signaling a possible return to the political forefront. "People want me to step into politics," Vadra stated, underscoring the growing demand for his candidacy. Despite his familial ties to the Gandhi dynasty, Vadra emphasized his willingness to challenge any incumbent, including Smriti Irani, from the Amethi constituency.

BJP's Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi During Campaigning

In the midst of this political maneuvering, Smriti Irani's campaign is gaining momentum. She has criticised the Congress for the delay in announcing its candidate and has taken jabs at Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra.

Irani remarked, "There was a time when people traveling in buses would leave their handkerchief to mark their seat so that no one sits on it. Rahul Gandhi will also come to mark his seat with a handkerchief because his brother-in-law is eyeing this seat."

Political Dynamics In Amethi And Uttar Pradesh Amid Rahul Gandhi's Scheduled Visit And Vadra's Potential Debut

Irani further accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting to exploit caste dynamics in Amethi, alleging that he would arrive after April 26th, post the Wayanad voting, to incite caste-based divisions. She cautioned the public to remain vigilant against such tactics, emphasizing the need to prioritize the constituencies' development over political theatrics.

The resurgence of calls for Vadra's political debut underscores the shifting dynamics within Uttar Pradesh's electoral landscape and the evolving strategies of the Congress party. As the clamor for fresh leadership grows louder, all eyes remain on the impending announcements regarding candidate nominations and electoral alliances, shaping the trajectory of one of India's most politically significant regions.