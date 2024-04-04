Rahul Gandhi Taking Support From PFI's Political Leadership: Smriti Irani Launches Scathing Attack In Wayanad

Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani. |

Launching a scathing attack on Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "Muslim League flags were hidden in the Congress party nomination rally yesterday indicates that either Rahul Gandhi is ashamed of getting support from the Muslim League or when he visits North India and visits temples, he will not be able to hide his association with the Muslim League. I am shocked after coming here to Wayanad that even after the ban of a terror outfit like PFI, Rahul Gandhi is taking support from PFI's political leadership."

#WATCH | Wayanad, Kerala: Union Minister Smriti Irani says, "Muslim League flags were hidden in the Congress party nomination rally yesterday indicates that either Rahul Gandhi is ashamed of getting support from the Muslim League or when he visits North India and visits temples,… pic.twitter.com/lko6UVJ2dS — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

Smriti Irani further said, "Every candidate before filing his nomination needs to swear by an Oath of Allegiance to the Indian Constitution. Rahul Gandhi falsified his oath to the Indian Constitution when he took support from the political leadership of the PFI for his elections... There is a hugging in Delhi and begging in Kerala which needs to be explained. Why do the alliance leaders meet in Delhi and there seems to be no animosity, but when it comes to the seat of Wayanad, there is competition... Rahul Gandhi creates animosity against Sanatan Dharma when he does politics in South India, why then does he go to every temple of repute in the North India when he wants to fight an election?"

Read Also Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination From Wayanad After Grand Road Show

BJP's mega show of strength in Wayanad

The statement came a day after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination in Wayanad when Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday led a massive roadshow in support of BJP candidate K. Surendran.

Kerala: BJP State President K. Surendran holds a roadshow in Wayanad with Union Minister Smriti Irani before filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad constituency. pic.twitter.com/BUzwsZ2GSp — IANS (@ians_india) April 4, 2024

#WATCH | Kerala BJP chief and candidate from Wayanad, K Surendran says, "The Wayanad people are now realising the wonders Smriti Irani has done in Amethi in the last five years... Amethi had nothing for five decades because of Rahul Gandhi. Everywhere his behaviour is like… pic.twitter.com/rVGcIAN1i0 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 polls. Arriving at Kozhikode airport, she reached Wayanad on a helicopter to lead the roadshow. She also addressed the huge gathering wherein she slammed the Gandhi family for failing to do anything for their traditional seat -- Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.