Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination From Wayanad After Grand Road Show

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad | X, Indian National Congress

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi filed nomination for Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

In 2019, Rahul Gandhi contested from 2 seats - faced defeat in the Amethi constituency of Uttar Pradesh while winning the Wayanad seat.

Gandhi arrived in the state earlier in the day, accompanied by his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Kerala: Congress party's sitting MP and candidate Rahul Gandhi files his nomination from Wayanad



His sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also present with him.



CPI has fielded Annie Raja from this seat and BJP has… pic.twitter.com/NoFpSbcLto — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

Before filing the nomination, Rahul held a roadshow that ended near the Civil Station. After the roadshow, the Gandhi scion submitted the nomination papers to the District Collector.

Read Also Narendra Modi Trying To Do Match Fixing In Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi At Ramlila Maidan

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi emerged victorious from Wayanad, securing 7,06,367 votes out of a total of 10,92,197. His closest rival, CPI's P P Suneer, received only 2,74,597 votes. However, he faced defeat in the erstwhile Congress stronghold of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, losing to BJP leader Smriti Irani.

There are strong rumours circulating that the Congress will nominate Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, but the party has not yet officially announced its candidate for the constituency.

CPI has fielded Annie Raja, wire of CPI general secretary D Raja from this seat and BJP has fielded its state unit chief K Surendran from here.

CPI's Annie Raja filed her nomination on the same day as Rahul Gandhi.

The voting for the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala this year is scheduled for April 26th.