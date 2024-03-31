Narendra Modi Trying To Do Match Fixing In Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi At Ramlila Maidan

PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fired salvos at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party in an opposition rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The opposition alliance INDIA's 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) is touted as a show of strength from the opposition party against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing the rally, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi is trying to fix matches in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. During his address, Rahul asked the crowd if they had heard the term "match-fixing," and then he explained the meaning of the word in the context of cricket matches.

चुनाव के समय कांग्रेस के सारे बैंक खाते बंद कर दिए गए हैं।



ये कैसा चुनाव है.. जहां नेताओं को धमकाया जा रहा है, सरकारें गिराई जा रही हैं और मुख्यमंत्रियों को जेल में डाला जा रहा है।



ये मैच फिक्सिंग करने की कोशिश है, जिसे नरेंद्र मोदी देश के चंद उद्योगपतियों के साथ मिलकर कर रहे… pic.twitter.com/GQhH2XmPbp — Congress (@INCIndia) March 31, 2024

After this, hitting out at PM Modi, Rahul said, "PM Narendra Modi is attempting to fix the match in this election. His slogan of crossing 400 seats is not going to happen without EVMs; without match-fixing, it won't go beyond 180."

Going all out against the Modi government, Rahul said, "During the elections, all bank accounts of the Congress have been closed. What kind of election is this.. Where leaders are being threatened, governments are being toppled, and chief ministers are being sent to jail. This is an attempt to fix the match, which Narendra Modi is doing in collaboration with a few industrialists of the country."

Opposition leaders present at Ramlila Maidan include Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rahul Gandhi, NCP founder Sharad Pawar, NC Chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP Chief Mehboob Mufti, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPIM leader Sitaram Yechuri among others.