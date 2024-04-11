Congress' AK Antony Rules Out Robert Vadra's Candidature From Amethi, Says Member Of Nehru Family Will Contest From UP

Veteran Congress leader AK Antony has put an end to speculations regarding Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband contesting on a party ticket from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, stating that a member of the Nehru family would contest from Uttar Pradesh.

The former Kerala Chief Minister told the Asianet News channel in an interview, "You should wait for the decision on Amethi and Raebareli. Don't speculate. A member of the Nehru family will contest from Uttar Pradesh."

Antony's statement came after concerns were raised by Congress supporters following Robert Vadra's public expression of his keenness to contest from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

"I would prefer Amethi if I were to contest. It would be my first step in politics," Vadra stated last week, emphasizing the sentiment that Amethi seeks representation from within the family.

Vadra's statement had added fuel to speculation about Priyanka Gandhi's potential candidacy in Rae Bareli for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a constituency traditionally represented by her mother, Sonia Gandhi.

Following Vadra's statement, senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan warned the Congress party of the negative impact of giving a ticket to Vadra. Speaking to X on Tuesday, Prashant wrote, "It would be suicidal for the Congress to give a ticket to Robert Vadra from Amethi or anywhere else."

As of now, the Congress party has yet to announce candidates for Amethi and Raibareli in Uttar Pradesh.