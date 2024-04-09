'It Would Be Suicidal For Congress To Give A Ticket To Robert Vadra,' Says Prashant Bhushan

File

Amidst speculation that the Congress Party might field Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Prashant Bhushan has warned the Congress party about the potentially destructive consequences.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Prashant wrote, "It will be suicidal for the Congress to give a ticket to Robert Vadra from Amethi or anywhere else."

Robert Vadra has expressed interest in contesting upcoming polls from Amethi, which was perceived as a Congress stronghold until the last Lok Sabha election results were announced.

"I would prefer Amethi if I were to contest. It would be my first step in politics," Vadra stated on last Thursday, emphasising the sentiment that Amethi seeks representation from within the family.

Vadra's statement fuels speculation about Priyanka Gandhi's potential candidacy in Rae Bareli for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a constituency traditionally represented by her mother, Sonia Gandhi.

In previous elections, Rahul faced defeat by BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi, though he secured victory in the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

As of now, the Congress party has yet to announce candidates for both seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Vadra's expressed interest in contesting from Amethi suggests a lack of confidence in Rahul's ability to win there, hinting that he may contest from only one seat this time. Additionally, besides Priyanka Gandhi, no other leader has shown interest in the Bareilly seat.

Political observers believe that Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy has been finalised, with the top leadership also giving its consent. A formal announcement regarding this is expected in the coming days.