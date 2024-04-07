Editorial: Robert Vadra – An Asset Or Liability For The Gandhis?

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra | File Pic

Robert Vadra has long a shadowy figure in the public consciousness of India, occasionally heard and seen, mostly as the husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, daughter of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. By virtue of his marriage, Vadra attracted attention which was not always positive. His relationship with the first family of the Congress, especially when it was leading the alliance United Progressive Alliance government, has defined his relationship with the public and the media. A businessman, Vadra came under intense scrutiny and allegations of corruption in amassing land at throwaway prices during the anti-corruption movement in 2011-12. He has campaigned for his mother-in-law and brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi during elections but all through his semi-public life, he did not evince interest in an active role – till now.

With his statement this week that he would not mind contesting the general election from Amethi, Vadra has thrown himself fully into public life. Whether he is cut out for the hurly-burly of elections and the unceasing demands of politics are matters of speculation at this time; many career politicians hardly tick off these boxes. That said, the question is not about Vadra entering the active electoral arena – it is between him and his family – but there are other questions hanging in the air. What exactly does Vadra bring to the table? And did he not over-reach himself in aiming to get a ticket from Amethi, in Uttar Pradesh, considered the Gandhi-Congress seat for decades till Rahul Gandhi was defeated by a belligerent Smriti Irani (BJP) in 2019?

Vadra, from what is known about him, can take a fight on but has not displayed great political acumen so far. Perhaps, he has not had the chance to do so. In popularity and public connect, he stands way behind his charismatic wife Priyanka, long seen as a born politician who also earned her spurs with agitations on the road and feisty speeches during elections – more natural than brother Rahul. Whether Vadra had a hand in her decision to limit herself to UP and not contest an election may never be known but, should he take the plunge and she does not, it would rankle. Can he win Amethi? That’s a loaded question, given the supremacy of the ruling BJP at this time. If the Congress does nominate him and, by a long shot, he wins, Vadra would have created history. At this time, it is difficult to say if he is an asset or liability for the Gandhis.