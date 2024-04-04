Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 31,000 Centenarians Set To Cast Vote In Uttar Pradesh

Representative Image |

In an interesting demographic twist, Uttar Pradesh gears up for its upcoming general elections with a remarkable statistic: 31,774 individuals aged over 100 are eligible to exercise their voting rights.

This revelation surfaced during a briefing by the Election Commission (EC) in Lucknow.

Electoral Update In Uttar Pradesh

Out of the total 80 seats in the state, the EC revealed that 63 seats have been designated for general candidates, while the remaining 17 seats will be contested by Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

The EC further disclosed that a staggering 15.29 crore individuals have been enrolled as voters in Uttar Pradesh, with women constituting 7.15 crore of the electorate. Additionally, 20.41 lakh citizens have been registered as first-time voters.

Comprehensive Review Conducted By Election Officer

In a bid to ensure fair and transparent elections, Chief Election Officer Navdeep Rinwa, conducted a comprehensive review.

As part of their assessment, leaders from seven political parties engaged in discussions with the poll panel members, addressing various concerns and issues.

Reflecting on the integrity of the electoral process, Rinwa asserted, "No complaints against any officer have been lodged thus far. We have instructed all officials to conduct temptation-free elections and uphold a level playing field for all participating parties."