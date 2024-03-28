 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Unveils Campaign Strategy In UP, Books 19 Chartered Planes For Star Campaigners
With star campaigners set to crisscross the state, the BJP aims to resonate with voters and secure a decisive mandate in the forthcoming elections.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
Twitter/Yogi Adityanath

As the electoral battleground in Uttar Pradesh intensifies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled an ambitious campaign strategy aimed at maximizing its outreach across the state. With a focus on all 80 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP has laid out meticulous plans, including the booking of 19 chartered planes for star campaigners.

"The BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to secure victory in Uttar Pradesh," remarked a senior party official, highlighting the significance of the state in the upcoming elections.

BJP's Strategic Use Of Chartered Planes And Helicopters in Uttar Pradesh Campaign

The decision to book 19 chartered planes underscores the party's commitment to ensuring the presence of its star campaigners in key constituencies. "Our aim is to reach every corner of Uttar Pradesh and connect with voters at every level," emphasized the official, reflecting on the party's comprehensive campaign strategy.

In addition to the chartered planes, the BJP has also secured the services of helicopters to facilitate swift and efficient travel for its leaders. "These helicopters will enable our star campaigners to cover vast distances and address multiple rallies in a single day," explained the official, outlining the logistical arrangements in place.

BJP's Strategic Approach And Commitment To Democracy in Uttar Pradesh Elections

The BJP's campaign strategy reflects its determination to consolidate support and mobilize voters ahead of the elections. "Our party is committed to upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring that every voice is heard," stated the official, underscoring the BJP's commitment to the electoral process.

As the election campaign gathers momentum, the BJP's comprehensive strategy is poised to make a significant impact on the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh. With star campaigners set to crisscross the state, the BJP aims to resonate with voters and secure a decisive mandate in the forthcoming elections.

