Lok Sabha Election 2024: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Declines BJP Ticket, Says 'Don't Have Money... '

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday that she has opted not to contest the Lok Sabha elections. She cited financial constraints and the inability to meet the "winnability criteria" in southern states like Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu as reasons for her decision.

Despite being urged by the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership, including her cabinet colleagues such as Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav, Sitharaman, who is in her second term in the Rajya Sabha, declined to contest.

Addressing a query about her potential candidacy, Sitharaman explained, "The party did approach me, but after deliberating for a week or ten days, I decided against it... My party president asked me if I would consider contesting from Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh."

"However, I lack the necessary funds for such a campaign. Additionally, the issue of meeting various winnability criteria, including community and religious affiliations, in these states posed a challenge," she stated during an event hosted by Times Now.

Sitharaman expressed gratitude to the party for understanding her concerns and accepting her decision. As her current tenure in the Rajya Sabha extends until June 2028, she clarified that she will not be contesting in the upcoming elections.