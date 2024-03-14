IIT Guwahati Hosts Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman For Viksit Bharat Ambassador Dialogue

IIT Guwahati

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) hosted Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India, on March 14, 2024. The event, called the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Dialogue, focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of achieving a developed India by 2047, which will mark 100 years of independence.

In his welcome address, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati, remarked, " The vision of a Viksit Bharat@2047 inspires us to contribute significantly to the nation's continued growth and prosperity. I urge the students to work towards making India a ‘Vishwa Guru’."

During her address to the gathering, Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India, stated, "As part of the Viksit Bharat@2047 mission, we are unwavering in our commitment to providing comprehensive support to the northeastern states of our nation. Through a spectrum of initiatives, the Government of India is dedicated to bolstering development across all sectors in the region."

"From advancing palm oil cultivation and manufacturing to integrating bamboo with technology for sustainability, semiconductor manufacturing, the utilization of drone technologies in agriculture and healthcare sectors, and education, the Viksit Bharat@2047 mission is driving progress in the region. This transformative journey is made possible by the active involvement of Viksit Bharat Ambassadors, and I urge each one of you to engage actively in this forward-looking endeavour to realize the vision of a developed India," she added.

In addition to FM Nirmala Sitharaman, the Finance Minister of Assam, Ajanta Neog, and Hitesh Jain, a member of the core team and Viksit Bharat Ambassador, also participated in the event. Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, the Officiating Director of the Institute, along with students and staff, was among the other key individuals present.

Addressing the audience, Ajanta Neog, Finance Minister of Assam, expressed, “IIT Guwahati has played a pivotal role in enhancing the reputation of Assam. I earnestly urge the students of IIT Guwahati to harness their abilities and energies for the betterment of society and the nation, reaffirming our commitment to the ethos of Nation First.”

Additionally, Sitharaman also participated in a Q&A session with students from IIT Guwahati, highlighting the crucial importance of empowering and encouraging young people and fostering innovation to help India achieve its goal of becoming a developed country. She stressed the urgent need for the younger generation to utilize their abilities and imagination to bring about significant and positive changes.