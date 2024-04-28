MHT CET 2024: Mock Test For PCM, PCM OUT on cetcell.mahacet.org | PTI

The MHT CET 2024 mock test for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups is now available on the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Exam Pattern



The curriculum provided by the State Council of Educational Research and Training Maharashtra shall serve as the basis for the MHT CET question paper. The Class 11 curriculum will receive about 20% of the weight, with the Class 12 curriculum receiving the remaining 80% of the weight. The CET Cell has notified us that the majority of the questions will be application-based.

MHT CET 2024

The MHT CET 2024 for groups studying physics, chemistry, mathematics, or biology (PCM or PCB) will take place as planned from May 2 to May 17. There will be two shifts for the MHT CET PCM and PCB computer-based test (CBT) format. The morning shift runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the afternoon shift runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 5,91,135 out of the 6,36,804 candidates who registered for the MHT CET exam last year actually took it.

Applicants who want to major in undergraduate engineering must take the PCM exam, while those who want to major in pharmacy or agricultural must take the PCB group exam.