MHT CET Exam Cancelled On May 5 Due To NEET UG, Check Revised Schedule

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024, which was supposed to take place on May 5, has been cancelled by the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra. Due to the National Eligibility Entrance Exam (NEET-UG) being held on that date, the CET cell has decided to cancel the MHT CET 2024 exam for the PCM group.

The original dates for the MHT CET 2024 test in Physics, Chemistry, and Math (PCM) were 25–30. However, it was subsequently moved to May 2–17. Nevertheless, the MHT CET exam scheduled for May 5 has been cancelled due to the NEET 2024 exam. The dates of the remaining exams won't alter.



According to the official notice, candidates should make a request to mhtcetpcm2024@gmail.com along with a copy of their NEET UG 2024 admission card if they wish to modify their MHT CET PCM date for personal reasons after getting their admit card.

MHTCET Revised Schedule

PCB Group: April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, 2024

PCM Group: May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16,17, 20242

MAH- AAC CET: May 12 2024

MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET: May 18, 2024

MH- Nursing CET: May 24 to 25, 2024

MAH-BHMCT CET: May 22, 2024

MAH- B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBMCET: May 27 to 29, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates for the MHT CET 2024 must be either native to Maharashtra or possess a valid residency permit. They should also have received at least 50% of the possible points in their Class 12 or equivalent exam from an accredited board. A bachelor's degree in mathematics is another prerequisite for taking the MHT CET PCM 2024 exam.