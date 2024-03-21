BPSC TRE 3.0: Exam Cancelled Due to Paper Leak; Revised Dates Awaited

Exams for both shifts have been cancelled. | Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the cancellation of the teacher recruitment exam (TRE 3.0) due to an alleged leak of the exam paper. This information was officially communicated through a notice on the BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The new dates for the exam have not been announced yet. According to the official notice, the BPSC TRE 3.0 has been ” canceled due to it being leaked before the examination. The date of re-conduct of TRE- 3.0 examinations will be announced later”.

The BPSC TRE 3.0 took place on March 15 in two sessions. Initially, the exam was planned to be held on two consecutive days, March 15 and 16. The March 15 exam was scheduled for two sessions - the first session from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second session from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Unfortunately, the exam on March 16 had to be cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The government exam aimed to hire teachers for approximately 87,709 vacant positions. A total of 581,305 candidates have applied for the recruitment exam.