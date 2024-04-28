GPAT Registration Window Opens, Apply By May 8 | Photo credit: Pixabay

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024 application procedure is now open, according to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates can now submit their applications at natboard.edu.in, the NBEMS official website. The deadline to apply for the GPAT 2024 is May 8, according to the timetable.

Important Dates

The application rectification service will be available from May 11 to May 14, 2024, following the conclusion of the registration process.

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test has been set for June 8, 2024 by the NBEMS. The admit card for those who successfully register for the GPAT 2024 exam will be available for download on June 3, 2024. On July 8, 2024, the results for the same will be made public.

Eligibility Criteria

A Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy (4 years following 10+2, including lateral entrance students) or its equivalent from an accredited institution, board, or university is required for those who wish to apply for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test.

Application Fees



Exam fees are Rs 3,500 for Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Class (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates and Rs 2,500 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Person with Disability (PwD) candidates.



How to apply?



-Visit natboard.edu.in, the NBEMS official website.

-Locate and select the "GPAT 2024" application link from the homepage.

-Fill out the application form after registering on the website. Remember to pay the application fee and complete the application form with all necessary information.

-Verify all the information and send the form as instructed.



As per the official notification, candidates who do not submit their completely filled applications with the required papers and/or do not correct any deficiencies in their applications by the latest permitted day for rectification will be deemed ineligible. Additionally, an admit card will not be given to candidates who are declared ineligible before the exam. Under these conditions, all fees are non-refundable.