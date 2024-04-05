NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024 Out! Check NEET PG, FMGE June, GPAT Exam Dates

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Applications Released, Check Important Dates | Representative Image

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has recently published the NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024. This calendar includes the dates for various medical exams, such as NEET PG, FMGE June, GPAT, and more. The official notice of the exam calendar is now available on the NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

As per the official notice, there are some crucial exam dates that students need to keep in mind. The NEET PG exam is scheduled to take place on June 23, 2024. The FMGE June 2024 exam will be conducted on July 6, 2024. The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024 will be held on June 8, 2024. It is essential for the students to note these dates and start preparing accordingly.

The notice outlines several upcoming examination dates, including the FNB Exit Examination scheduled for 2023, the NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination in December 2023, DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations in May 2024, NBEMS Diploma Final Examination in June 2024, DNB Post Diploma CET (PDCET) in 2024, and the Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE) in October 2024.

The notice advises candidates to verify the exact examination dates from the Information Bulletins/NBEMS website as the provided dates are tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates and further details regarding the exam.