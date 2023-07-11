IPS Officer Archit Chandak, An IITian Sacrifices Rs 35 Lakh Job to Crack UPSC Exam

IPS Officer Archit Chandak | Archit Chandak (@archit_IPS) / Twitter

Meet IPS Archit Chandak, an inspiration for many aspirants. Archit hails from Shankar Nagar, Nagpur, Maharashtra. He is the only son of Virendra Chhaya Chandak. He completed his schooling at Bhavan’s BP Vidya Mandir. Archit then went to IIT Delhi after cracking the JEE examination in 2012 and emerged as the city topper. He completed his mechanical engineering degree from the college. During his college days, Archit decided to work for the government and serve the country.

Archit’s Journey To Crack The Exam:

Following that, when Chandak was completing his internship, a Japanese company offered him a Rs 35 lakh package. But he refused the job and went for UPSC preparation to crack the civil services examination. He started his preparation in 2016 after completion of his Bachelor’s degree.

First, Archit appeared for the UPSC in 2018 and secured an All-India Rank (AIR) 184 on the first attempt itself. He was initially posted as the station house officer at Bazarpeth police station in Bhusawal, Maharashtra. Now he has been appointed as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in Nagpur.

Archit’s Way of Studying:

This IPS officer always believed in a structure in studying and revisions. Archit said that if you are committed to your goals, you will consistently learn about all the concepts and topics without getting dissatisfied or upset. The best study materials must be used by all applicants to learn each subject and concept, and they must then review their progress, he further said.

In addition to that, IPS Archit Chandak also enjoys playing chess and has a FIDE rating of 1,820. He enjoys working out and has even finished the 42-kilometre Mumbai Marathon. He is quite active on social media and frequently shares his daily life activities. He currently has 92.2K followers on Instagram. He is married to IAS Saumya Sharma, his UPSC classmate, who works as the CEO of Zilla Parishad Nagpur.