Fake Facebook Profile In Name Of IPS Vishwas Nangre Patil; Cyber Police Investigate

The Mumbai Police's cyber cell is conducting an investigation into the creation of a Facebook profile using the photo of senior IPS officer Vishwas Nangre Patil. The profile has been sending friend requests to individuals known to Patil, including journalists. Suspecting foul play, some journalists alerted Patil by sharing the link to the profile and questioning its authenticity.

Upon learning about the fraudulent Facebook profile, Patil promptly reported the incident to the Mumbai Cyber Police. This is not the first time such a fake profile has been created in Patil's name. The Cyber Police is currently engaged in further investigations to uncover more details regarding the matter.

The imposter behind the profile has used a fake display picture and false information, claiming to be from the 97 batch of IPS and currently serving as the Additional Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Maharashtra.

Vishwas Nangre Patil presently holds the position of ADG in the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra State, having previously served as the Joint Police Commissioner, Law and Order, in the Mumbai Police.

