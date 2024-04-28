ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results To Be Out In The Second Week Of May As Per Previous Years Trends

Class 10 ICSE, Class 12 ISC Results To Be Out In The Second Week Of May As Per Previous Years Trends | ANI (Representational Pic)

The results of the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams for the year 2024 will be released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) soon.



The results of the ISC and ICSE are usually released by CISCE in May. Students should anticipate that the results will be announced around the same time as in past years, even if an official date for the 2024 results release has not yet been determined. Historical patterns indicate a comparable schedule, with the results for 2023 being revealed on May 13.

Students can view their CISCE class 10 and 12 results for 2024 by visiting the official website, cisce.org. Moreover, candidates can access their results via the official website or SMS. Using the official website (cisce.org), students can view and download their results while they wait for the annual board exams. All they have to do is enter their login information, which includes their UID, captcha code, and index number, to view their results and obtain their preliminary marksheet.

As per their internal protocols, schools will transmit the results to students after receiving them.

Students can receive their ICSE and ISC 2024 results via SMS or using the CISCE mobile app, in addition to viewing the results online.

How to check results via website?

-Go to the official website.

-From the homepage, select the ICSE ISC Class 10th and 12th Result 2024 link.

-You'll see a fresh tab. After entering the captcha, candidate UID index number, and course code, click submit.

-The screen will display the results of the ICSE ISC Board Examination 2024.

-The results can be saved to your computer or mobile device in PDF format.

Re-examination Process



Students may retake exams if they fail any of their subjects. After the results are announced, the re-exam details will be made available. Candidates may request a revaluation if they would like their responses to be verified again. The cost for candidates to have their answer scripts reevaluated is Rs. 1500 per topic.