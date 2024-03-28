Lok Sabha Elections 2024: About 80,000 Leaders, Workers From Different Parties Join BJP Ahead Of Polls |

New Delhi: In pursuit of its Mission 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is touted as one of the biggest political parties in the country, has formulated various strategies, including the establishment of joining committee. According to party sources, this committee has successfully brought in approximately 80,000 leaders and workers from different parties across the country into the BJP. Induction into the party includes leaders not only at the national level but also at the district level. Sources informed that the party aims to incorporate around one lakh leaders and workers from other parties before the upcoming general elections.

Prominent figures

Among the prominent figures who have recently joined BJP are former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan, Ritesh Pandey and Sangita Azad from Bahujan Samaj Party, Parneet Kaur, Lalchand Kataria, Kiran Kumar Reddy, (former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh), Suresh Pachouri, Jyoti Mirdha, Arjun Modhwadia and Ravneet Singh Bittu from Congress, Arjun Singh from All India Trinmool Congress, V. Varaprasada Rao from YSRCP, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Sheetal Angural from Aam Aadmi Party among other leaders.

According to the structure of the joining committee of BJP, Vinod Tawde has been appointed as the coordinator of with responsibilities extending to Western India. Ravishankar Prasad has been assigned responsibility for Eastern India, Rajiv Chandrasekhar for Southern India, Anurag Thakur for Northern India and Bhupendra Yadav for Central India within the committee's framework.