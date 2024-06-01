Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'INDIA Bloc Stands On Cusp Of Victory,' Says TN CM MK Stalin On 7th & Final Phase Of Polls

New Delhi: Amid the polling for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin exuded confidence and said that the INDIA bloc has met the expectations of the people and June 4 will mark the beginning of a new dawn for India.

In a post on X, Stalin said, "Our INDIA bloc, formed to defeat the ten-year fascist regime of the BJP and save India, has met the expectations of the people and stands on the cusp of victory. It has rallied a formidable coalition of democratic forces against the BJP, who thought there was nobody to challenge them. This alliance now offers hope to all Indians in the electoral arena."

"Through relentless campaigning, the leaders of the INDIA bloc have dismantled the false image the BJP created in the public sphere. With just three days remaining until our impending victory, I urge our cadre to remain vigilant during the vote-counting process," he added.

Further, he said that in today's INDIA bloc meeting, his party will be represented by TR Baalu.

"June 4th will mark the beginning of a new dawn for India. In today's meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, DMK will be represented by our party Treasurer and leader of DMK's Parliamentary Party, Thiru. T.R. Baalu. May the fascist BJP fall! May INDIA triumph!" MK Stalin said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Appeal To The Voters

Earlier, AAP chief Kejriwal appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers "to protect democracy and the Constitution."

Eligible Voters According To The Election Commission Of India

Meanwhile, voting is underway at 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. According to the Election Commission of India, over 10.06 crore electors including approximately 5.24 crore male, 4.82 crore female and 3574 third gender electors are expected to exercise their franchise.

After the close of voting on June 1, the outcome of exit polls will be aired on various TV channels. The Election Commission has issued a ban on exit polls from 7 am on April 19 to 6:30 pm on June 1, till the conclusion of polling.

Polling for the earlier six phases of Lok Sabha elections was held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25. Assembly polls have also been held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Odisha is seeing simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assembly in the last four phases.