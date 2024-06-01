Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Himachal Pradesh Records Highest Voter Turnout At 31.92% Till 11 am, Odisha Lowest At 22.64% In 7th Phase

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh is leading the voter turnout at 31.92 percent across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, as per the data provided by the Election Commission. However, the overall voter turnout recorded till 11 am is at 26.30 percent.

Voter Turnout Percentage Of Other States

Jharkhand is leading in the second place with 29.55 percent followed by 28.10 percent in West Bengal, 28.02 percent in Uttar Pradesh, 25.03 percent in Chandigarh, 24.25 percent in Bihar, 23.91 percent in Punjab and Odisha lowest at 22.64 percent.

The seventh and final phase of polling in the largest festival of democracy started on Saturday as voting started in the last 57 parliamentary constituencies at 7 am across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Eligible Voters According To Elections Commission of India

According to the Election Commission of India, over 10.06 crore electors including approximately 5.24 crore male, 4.82 crore female, and 3574 third gender electors are expected to exercise their franchise. All 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab are voting on Saturday in the last phase.

Six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh have also gone to polls today. The outcome will have a bearing on the Congress government in the state. All six seats going to the polls were held by Congress and MLAs from these seats cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly Constituencies of the Odisha State Legislative Assembly is also underway.

Ban On Airing Of Exit Polls

After the conclusion of voting, the outcome of exit polls will be aired on various TV channels. The Election Commission has issued a ban on exit polls from 7 am on April 19 to 6:30 pm on June 1, till the conclusion of polling. The high-voltage campaigning for the final phase of Lok Sabha polls ended on Thursday.

About PM Modi's & Rahul Gandhi's Election Campaigns

During the long campaign for seven-phased Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi held more than 200 campaign events, which included rallies and roadshows, in 75 days. He also gave several interviews.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held more than 100 rallies and public interaction programmes like Nyay Sammelans and Nyay Manch' in Lok Sabha Polls.

Polling for the earlier six phases of Lok Sabha elections was held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25. Assembly polls have also been held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Odisha is also seeing simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assembly in the last four phases.