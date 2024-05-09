Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'If BJP Wins, We Will Scrap Muslim Reservation & Give It To...' Says Amit Shah During Election Rally In Telangana's Bhongir

Bhongir (Telangana): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday while addressing a public rally in Telangana's Bhongir, claimed that if BJP comes to power, it will increase the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC and will end the Muslim reservation.

While appealing to the public, Amit Shah said, "Congress wants to fight elections by speaking lies. They say that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes, he will finish the reservation. Prime Minister Modi has been leading this country unanimously for the last 10 years, but he did not end the reservation. However, the Congress party has robbed the reservations of SC, ST and OBC by giving 4 per cent reservation to Muslims."

#WATCH | Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Telangana: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency.



— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

He added further, "In 2019, the public of Telangana gave us four seats. This time, we will win more than 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. This double-digit score in Telangana will make PM Modi cross 400 seats... Make BJP victorious on more than 10 seats. We will end the Muslim reservation and increase the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC."

Amit Shah Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi & Congress

Taking a jibe at Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "In our manifesto, we have given Modi's guarantees and he does what he says. And the guarantees of Rahul baba doesnt even stay till sunset."

— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

The Union Home Minister slammed Rahul Gandhi for making promises but not fulfilling them. He said, "Rahul Gandhi promised to forgive the farmer loans but he didn't, he promised to give Rs 15,000 to farmers but he didn't fulfil that."

Amit Shah added further, "He (Rahul Gandhi) promised to give loans of Rs 5 lakh to students without guarantee but didn't, he didn't give scooty to girl students as promised by him, and he didn't open International Schools in every Taluka. The Congress doesn't fulfil its promises while PM Modi ji fulfils every promise."

Stepping up his attacks, on the party, Amit Shah said that the Congress party did not fulfil its promises. However, PM Modi abides by his words. "The Congress party halted the construction of Ram Mandir for 70 years. In just five years, PM Modi won the case, performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' and did the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony... PM Modi abrogated Article 370 so that the Tricolour will keep flying high in Kashmir till eternity...," Shah said.

Amit Shah Attacks Political Parties

Amit Shah in his speech described Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) as a triangle of appeasement and said, "These people oppose The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), they want to run Telangana on the basis of Quran, they want to bring back Triple Talaq, they also boycotted Pran Pratishtha ceremony."

Notably, voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13 in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, with the day of counting and declaration of results scheduled for June 4.