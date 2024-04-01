 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC censures BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate For Derogatory Remarks
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC censures BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate For Derogatory Remarks

The poll body warned both politicians to be careful in their public utterances during the currency of the Model Code of Conduct.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
article-image

The Election Commission of India has censured BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for their derogatory remarks against opponents.

In its order issued on Monday, the EC stated that it is convinced that the leaders made low-level personal attacks and thus violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

Supriya's tweet on Kangana
Supriya Shrinate had posted about Kangana Ranaut, which stirred up controversy. BJP has fielded Kangana from the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh in its list of candidates, which prompted Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate to make a controversial comment. After this, she had to clarify her statement, and the BJP also criticised her.

article-image

Dilip Ghos's controversial remark against WB CM

During the election campaign, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh made objectionable remarks against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. In this case, both the BJP and the Election Commission issued notices to Dilip. Subsequently, Dilip apologized while providing clarification.

article-image

What section of the MCC prohibits personal attacks?

In Clause (2) of Part I 'General Conduct' of the Model Code of Conduct for the Guidance of Political Parties and Candidates, it is specified that: "When criticizing other political parties, parties and candidates must limit their remarks to the policies, past performance, and activities of those parties. They should abstain from criticizing any personal aspects not related to the public activities of the leaders or members of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their members based on unverified allegations or distortion should be avoided."

