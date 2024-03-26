'Did You Apologise?': Netizens Remind Kangana Ranaut Of Her 'Soft Porn Star' Jibe At Urmila Matondkar Amid Supriya Shrinate Row

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a BJP ticket, found herself at the receiving end of derogatory comments by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate recently. And while the actress and her supporters demanded action against Shrinate, she was reminded of the time when she had called actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar a "soft porn star" on national television.

It all dates back to 2020 when Urmila had slammed Kangana for labelling Bollywood and its people as "drug mafia". To that, the Queen actress had responded, "Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porn right. If she could get a ticket, why wouldn’t I get a ticket?"

She had further stated, "The way she was talking about me, pulling faces, making a mockery about my struggles, attacking me on the fact that I am trying to appease BJP for a ticket. One doesn’t have to be a genius to figure that for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket."

Kangana has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, a stronghold of Congress, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Post the announcement, Shrinate took to her social media and sharing a picture of Kangana, she wrote, "Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega?" She later deleted the post after severe backlash.

Kangana, later, replied to Shrinate, "We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity…"

She is Urmila Matondkar, a popular & award winning actress, having acted in over 50 movies.



Yet Kangana had slandered her on National TV by calling her a 'Soft Pórn Actress'.



Her dignity matters too. Kangana must apologise to her publicly ASAP.

While netizens called Shrinate out for her distasteful comment, they are also now reminding Kangana of the time when she did not mince words against Urmila Matondkar.

"Waiting for NCW to file a complaint against Kangana for her lowly assault on women’s dignity," a netizen wrote, while another asked, "Did you ever apologise to Urmila?"

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take "stringent action" against Shrinate for her derogatory comments on Kangana.