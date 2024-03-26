Kangana Ranaut-Supriya Shrinate Row: NCW Lodges Complaint Against Congress Leader For 'Objectionable Post' On Actress

The National Commission for Women has registered a complaint against Supriya Shrinate with the Election Commissioner over her "objectionable post" on Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Kangana Ranaut.

In a post on X, the NCW informed that such an act by the Congress leader is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women.

National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a… — NCW (@NCWIndia) March 25, 2024

"National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Supriya Shrinate and HS Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about Kangana Ranaut on social media. Such behaviour is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. Rekha Sharma (Chairperson of NCW) has sent a letter to the Election Commissioner of India demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let's uphold respect and dignity for all women," it said.

Meanwhile, the purported post by Supriya Shrinate attracted sharp criticism from the BJP.

Amit Malviya, who is in-charge of the BJP's national information and technology department, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge should take stern action against Shrinate.

"Congress's Supriya Shrinate makes an obnoxious comment on Kangana Ranaut in an Insta post. It is so disgusting that one can't help, but ask - how does Congress collect so much filth in one place? If Kharge has any say in the party, he must sack her immediately or else resign," Malviya, who is BJP IT cell head, posted on X.

Shehzad Poonawalla said that the comments made by Shrinate were despicable.

"The comments by Supriya Shrinate on Kangana Team are despicable! Should be immediately sacked. Will Priyanka Gandhi speak up? Will Kharge ji sack her! Where is the "Hathras" lobby now? First they justified Sandeshkhali, then Lal Singh getting a ticket from Congress and now this," he posted on X.

In the midst of the uproar, Supriya Shrinate, who holds the position of Chairperson for Social Media and Digital Platforms of the Congress party, took to X to issue a clarification regarding the comments about Kangana Ranaut. She emphasized that anyone familiar with her character would understand that she would never make such remarks about a woman. Shrinate stated that someone had gained access to her accounts.

"Someone who had access to my meta accounts (FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However, a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter which started the whole mischief, and is being reported," she said.