Kolkata: BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Once Again Makes Controversial Statement Against TMC After ECI Sends Notice

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Once again Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bardhaman-Durgapur candidate Dilip Ghosh made a controversial statement on Thursday. While slamming Trinamool Congress (TMC), he called Election Commission (EC) ‘Meshomoshai’ (uncle).

Talking to media, Ghosh said that TMC ‘cannot’ give ‘fight with BJP on street’ for which they are going to ‘mesho’ (Uncle)’s house.

“What happened that suddenly the TMC had to run to ‘meshor bari’ (uncle’s house) in the morning? Even the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, party’s national president JP Nadda were also called by names but we didn’t go to the ‘meshomoshair bari’ (uncle’s house) to complain so that they (TMC) gets scolded,” said Ghosh.

Notably, Ghosh got two show-cause notices, one from his party and the other one from Election Commission of India and was asked to clarify his comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Election Commission Complaints Against TMC Leaders for Alleged Violations

On Tuesday while campaigning in his constituency, Ghosh who is also former state BJP president had said, “The (West Bengal) Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) went to Goa and said ‘I’m the daughter of Goa and in Tripura she said, ‘I am the daughter of Tripura’. She should first decide who her father is.”

Following this statement the ruling TMC had complained against Ghosh to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the TMC on Thursday had complained to the Election Commission and complained against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s conversation with BJP Krishnanagar candidate ‘Rajmata’ Amrita Roy and BJP candidate Khagen Murmu.

“Complaint against the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi, Smt. Amrita Roy (candidate) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for resorting to ‘corrupt practices’ by bribing and creating ‘undue influences through announcement of a new monetary beneficial scheme for the electorate’” read one of the letters.

Complaint Against Baseless Allegations by Mr. Khagen Murmu Against Mr. Prasun Banerjee

“To bring to your notice that on 27 March 2023, Mr. Khagen Murmu has made several baseless and unsubstantiated allegations against Mr. Prasun Banerjee, Candidate on behalf of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) for '7 - Maldaha Uttar' Parliamentary Constituency for the upcoming general elections. Without any basis or truth, Mr. Murmu has made statements in public and to the media alleging that Mr. Banerjee had a private meeting with government and administrative officers of Malda District.

Such statements have been made without any verification or substantiation by Mr. Murmu, who is fully aware that no such meeting has taken place. In fact, the statements have been made solely to prejudice and harass Mr. Banerjee and to mislead the voters before the upcoming elections,” read another complaint letter.