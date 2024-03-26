WB: TMC Complains To EC Over BJP MP Dilip Ghosh’s Remark Against Mamata Banerjee

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh And West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Twitter | ANI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday had complained against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bardhaman-Durgapur candidate and Medinipore sitting MP Dilip Ghosh’s ‘derogatory’ comment on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the Election Commission.

Talking to the media, TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that a 10-member delegation will visit EC on Wednesday to once again complain against Ghosh.

“Dilip Ghosh is suffering from depression after not getting a ticket from his constituency. His remarks might be a result of his increasing rage over this matter. PM Modi came to Bengal in 2021 and everybody heard how he said, “Didi O Didi.” Everyone is aware how the people of Bengal gave a befitting reply to that in the 2021 polls,” said Bhattacharya.

Notably, earlier on Tuesday while campaigning in his constituency, Ghosh sarcastically questioned Mamata Banerjee’s identity. “She (Mamata Banerjee) claims that she is the daughter of Bengal, in Tripura she claims that she is the daughter of Tripura and in Goa she claims she is the daughter of Goa. Decide who your father is. It is not good to be just anybody’s daughter,” Ghosh was heard saying.

Taking to X, TMC said, “The vile comments made by Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh which were directed towards Mamata Banerjee crossed all boundaries of decency and are in severe violation of the Model Code of Conduct.” However, when contacted later, Ghosh said he will stick to what he had earlier said.