 'Mamata Banerjee Should First Identify Her Own Father': BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's Derogatory Remark Against WB CM Draws TMC's Ire (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Mamata Banerjee Should First Identify Her Own Father': BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's Derogatory Remark Against WB CM Draws TMC's Ire (VIDEO)

'Mamata Banerjee Should First Identify Her Own Father': BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's Derogatory Remark Against WB CM Draws TMC's Ire (VIDEO)

BJP MP from Medinipur, Dilip Ghosh, who has been fielded by the party from the Durgapur seat this time was speaking to the reporters in Durgapur.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
BJP MP Dilip Ghosh And West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Twitter | ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Medinipur, Dilip Ghosh, made a controversial comment against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (March 26). The BJP MP from Medinipur, who has been fielded from the Durgapur seat in West Bengal for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, took a jibe at CM Mamata Banerjee for calling herself the "daughter of Goa and Tripura."

Speaking to reporters in Durgapur, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said that when Mamata goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. He further said that when she visits Tripura, she repeats that she is Tripura's daughter. Ghosh then made the objectionable remark and said, "at least fix who is your father." The remark was made in Bengali.

Sushmita Dev also referred to the controversial posts by Congress leaders on Kangana Ranaut, BJP nominee from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. She added that BJP was protesting against comments on Kangana but now they are quiet.

"BJP is frustrated"

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev called BJP is "frustrated" and the remarks on Mamata was against the "Indian tradition."

The TMC also said that the BJP was insulting the only woman CM in the country and called the comments by Ghosh as a "reflection of RSS" (BJP's parent organisation) thinking.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 26, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 26, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Mamata Banerjee Should First Identify Her Own Father': BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's Derogatory Remark...

'Mamata Banerjee Should First Identify Her Own Father': BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's Derogatory Remark...

Assembly Bypolls: BJP Fields All 4 Ex-Congress MLAs For In Gujarat

Assembly Bypolls: BJP Fields All 4 Ex-Congress MLAs For In Gujarat

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM Set To Alter Gujarat Political Landscape, Eyes Bharuch Lok Sabha Seat

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM Set To Alter Gujarat Political Landscape, Eyes Bharuch Lok Sabha Seat

Will BJP's Manoeuvring Fulfill Raj Thackeray's Dream To Become Shiv Sena Supremo?

Will BJP's Manoeuvring Fulfill Raj Thackeray's Dream To Become Shiv Sena Supremo?