'Mamata Banerjee Should First Identify Her Own Father': BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's Derogatory Remark Against WB CM Draws TMC's Ire (VIDEO)

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh And West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Twitter | ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Medinipur, Dilip Ghosh, made a controversial comment against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (March 26). The BJP MP from Medinipur, who has been fielded from the Durgapur seat in West Bengal for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, took a jibe at CM Mamata Banerjee for calling herself the "daughter of Goa and Tripura."

Speaking to reporters in Durgapur, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said that when Mamata goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. He further said that when she visits Tripura, she repeats that she is Tripura's daughter. Ghosh then made the objectionable remark and said, "at least fix who is your father." The remark was made in Bengali.