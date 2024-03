'Mamata Banerjee Should First Identify Her Own Father': BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's Derogatory Remark Against WB CM Draws TMC's Ire (VIDEO)

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh And West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Twitter | ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Medinipur, Dilip Ghosh, made a controversial comment against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (March 26). The BJP MP from Medinipur, who has been fielded from the Durgapur seat in West Bengal for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, took a jibe at CM Mamata Banerjee for calling herself the "daughter of Goa and Tripura."

Speaking to reporters in Durgapur, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said that when Mamata goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. He further said that when she visits Tripura, she repeats that she is Tripura's daughter. Ghosh then made the objectionable remark and said, "at least fix who is your father." The remark was made in Bengali.

#WATCH | Durgapur, West Bengal | BJP MP Dilip Ghosh says, "...When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father..." pic.twitter.com/rGMDKjQd1T — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

TMC Hits Back At BJP

The TMC was quick to react to Ghosh's comments. Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev called out the BJP MP for his remarks and went on to add that the BJP leaders outraging for comments against Kangana Ranaut were quiet now.

Sushmita Dev also referred to the controversial posts by Congress leaders on Kangana Ranaut, BJP nominee from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. She added that BJP was protesting against comments on Kangana but now they are quiet.

"BJP is frustrated"

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev called BJP is "frustrated" and the remarks on Mamata was against the "Indian tradition."

The TMC also said that the BJP was insulting the only woman CM in the country and called the comments by Ghosh as a "reflection of RSS" (BJP's parent organisation) thinking.

#WATCH | On BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's "...should identify her own father" remark on West Bengal CM and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, TMC leader Sushmita Dev says, "...Dilip Ghosh is frustrated. The kind of statements that he has made against Mamata Banerjee - that she should first… pic.twitter.com/TOianK94Ya — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

Political Discourse At A Low In Run Up to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?

The comments by Dilip Ghosh come even as the controversy over the derogatory post by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against Kangana Ranaut, BJP nominee from Mandi, continues to dominate the political discussions.

The comments by Ghosh now raise the question: Will the political discourse in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections be centred on personal remarks by the leaders against each other? Will development and matters of public importance take centerstage as parties and their star campaigns take to the ground and social media?

The Election Commission Of India (ECI), while announcing the poll dates on March 16, had cautioned the parties and leaders to be careful about the language used while campaigning. The question is, as a Lisa Heller song goes, "Is Anyone listening?"