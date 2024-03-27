WB: ECI Issues Show-Cause Notice To BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Over His Derogatory Comment Against CM Mamata Banerjee

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh And West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | X| ANI

Kolkata: After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Election Commission of India (ECI) showcaused BJP candidate of Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency Dilip Ghosh for his derogatory comment against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The poll panel had asked Ghosh to clarify his comment against Mamata by March 29, 5pm as his comment was a violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Show-Cause Notice Sent To Dilip Gosh

Earlier on Wednesday, a show-cause notice, signed by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh was sent to Ghosh condemning his comment.

“Your statement is indecent, unparliamentary, and contrary to the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party condemns this statement. As per the directions of the national president, JP Nadda, please explain you’re the same from your end,” said the letter in Hindi.

Following Show-Cause Notice, Dilip Gosh Apologises

Following the show-cause notice from the party, Ghosh talking to the media said that he is ‘apologising if his comment was unparliamentary’.

“When TMC says about Suvendu Adhikari and his father then it is correct as Adhikari is a man. I just wanted to remind this. Why is it that a woman’s card has to be played always?” questioned Ghosh.

Political Tensions Rise As TMC Delegation Lodges Complaint Against BJP Leader

Notably, on Tuesday Ghosh raised a question and asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ‘Decide who your father is?’Political slugfest between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP started after that. A delegation of TMC met the state Election Commission to complain against Ghosh.

Addressing the media, TMC minister Bratya Basu said, “BJP is anti-women and it is being proved every now and then. They (BJP) have no respect for women especially Bengali women for which a person like Pawan Singh was made the candidate from Bengal,” said Basu.