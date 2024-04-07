Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Yet To Announce Candidates For Crucial Seats In UP

File Image of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Twitter/Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: As the deadline for filing nominations for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections approaches, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is yet to unveil its candidates for 12 crucial Lok Sabha seats, enveloping the political landscape in uncertainty.

Among the significant seats where candidates are awaited are Rae Bareli, Kaiserganj, Mainpuri, Deoria, Ballia, and Firozabad.

The BJP's central election committee, comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy CMs Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, convened in Delhi on March 23 to deliberate over potential candidates for various Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, out of the 12 seats in question, the BJP secured nine, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) clinched Mainpuri, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) triumphed in Ghazipur, and the Congress had won Rae Bareli. While the BJP released its first list of candidates for 51 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on March 2, the remaining 13, including one replacement, were announced on March 24.

However, suspense continues over the final 12. Of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has allocated five to its alliance partners. Although discussions have taken place regarding potential candidates for the remaining 12 seats, no official announcement has been made yet.

The prolonged delay has fueled anxiety among ticket aspirants, resulting in intense lobbying for candidacy. Several hopefuls have converged in Delhi, aiming to meet senior party leaders influential in ticket allotment. Sources suggest that the BJP is awaiting the Congress's announcement for the Rae Bareli seat before finalizing its candidate.

Rae Bareli, a stronghold of the Congress, has remained beyond the BJP's reach despite the Modi wave in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, with Sonia Gandhi opting for Rajya Sabha, the BJP perceives an opportunity to make inroads.

The Samajwadi Party has maintained a grip on the Mainpuri seat since 1996, posing a challenge for the saffron party. Amidst speculations, it is anticipated that the BJP might field an upper-caste candidate to regain the Ghazipur seat.

Virendra Singh Mast, the BJP candidate from Ballia, might undergo a seat change. Sitting BJP MP Ramapati Ram Tripathi vies for the ticket from Deoria, while local BJP leaders also clamor for candidacy.The nomination filing for two seats—Firozabad and Mainpuri—scheduled for the third phase, will commence on April 12, while for three seats—Rae Bareli, Kaushambi, and Kaiserganj—slated for the fifth phase, it will begin on April 26.