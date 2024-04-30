'India Aiming To Become Superpower While We Are Begging For Funds': Pak Opposition Leader's Speech In Parliament Goes Viral; VIDEO

Courtesy: PTV Parliament

In a viral speech, while drawing a comparison with India, Pakistan opposition leader and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in his inaugural address in Parliament, said that while India is striving to become a global superpower, Pakistan is heading towards bankruptcy, begging for funds.

"India and Pakistan both got independence in 1947 but, today, India is dreaming of becoming a global superpower, we are begging for funds and are on the verge of bankruptcy. I want to ask who is responsible for this?" said Rehman during his speech in the parliament.

Watch the video here:

#BREAKING: Top Pakistani Politician Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman inside Pakistan Parliament says while India is inching closer to become a Global Superpower, Pakistan is begging before the world to save it from devastation. Rehman also takes an indirect dig at the Pakistan Army. pic.twitter.com/c1euemAtVM — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 29, 2024

$3 billion bailout funding package

Pakistan has sought a $3 billion bailout funding package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which will disburse its final tranche on Monday. However, as reports suggest Islamabad is planning to seek more funds from the IMF.

Criticising the recently held general elections, Rehman said, "What kind of election is this where the losers are not satisfied, and the winners are upset."

In addition to this, he questioned the validity of the present Parliament and charged its members with betraying their beliefs and "selling democracy," according to a news agency that cited local sources.

Rehman went on to say, "Bureaucrats decide who will be prime minister, and governments are formed in palaces." How long will we keep making concessions? For what length of time will we look to outside assistance to win legislative elections?"

In February 2024, Pakistan had legislative elections, and no party was able to win a majority. Shehbaz Sharif led the alliance between the PPP and the PML-N, the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party. Pakistan is currently experiencing an unheard-of economic catastrophe. However, the administration anticipates achieving macroeconomic stability shortly with the aid of IMF funding.