 'India Aiming To Become Superpower While We Are Begging For Funds': Pak Opposition Leader's Speech In Parliament Goes Viral; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'India Aiming To Become Superpower While We Are Begging For Funds': Pak Opposition Leader's Speech In Parliament Goes Viral; VIDEO

'India Aiming To Become Superpower While We Are Begging For Funds': Pak Opposition Leader's Speech In Parliament Goes Viral; VIDEO

Criticising the recently held general elections, Rehman said, "What kind of election is this where the losers are not satisfied, and the winners are upset."

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Courtesy: PTV Parliament

In a viral speech, while drawing a comparison with India, Pakistan opposition leader and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in his inaugural address in Parliament, said that while India is striving to become a global superpower, Pakistan is heading towards bankruptcy, begging for funds.

"India and Pakistan both got independence in 1947 but, today, India is dreaming of becoming a global superpower, we are begging for funds and are on the verge of bankruptcy. I want to ask who is responsible for this?" said Rehman during his speech in the parliament. 

Watch the video here:

$3 billion bailout funding package

Pakistan has sought a $3 billion bailout funding package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which will disburse its final tranche on Monday. However, as reports suggest Islamabad is planning to seek more funds from the IMF. 

Criticising the recently held general elections, Rehman said, "What kind of election is this where the losers are not satisfied, and the winners are upset."

In addition to this, he questioned the validity of the present Parliament and charged its members with betraying their beliefs and "selling democracy," according to a news agency that cited local sources.

Rehman went on to say, "Bureaucrats decide who will be prime minister, and governments are formed in palaces." How long will we keep making concessions? For what length of time will we look to outside assistance to win legislative elections?"

Read Also
Watch: Fight Breaks Out In Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif's Flight Over PML-N Leader Malik Noor Awan's...
article-image

In February 2024, Pakistan had legislative elections, and no party was able to win a majority. Shehbaz Sharif led the alliance between the PPP and the PML-N, the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party. Pakistan is currently experiencing an unheard-of economic catastrophe. However, the administration anticipates achieving macroeconomic stability shortly with the aid of IMF funding.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Visakhapatnam Seat, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidate, Schedule, Previous Results &...

Visakhapatnam Seat, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidate, Schedule, Previous Results &...

Chhattisgarh Encounter: 4 Naxals Gunned Down By Security Forces In Narayanpur

Chhattisgarh Encounter: 4 Naxals Gunned Down By Security Forces In Narayanpur

'India Aiming To Become Superpower While We Are Begging For Funds': Pak Opposition Leader's Speech...

'India Aiming To Become Superpower While We Are Begging For Funds': Pak Opposition Leader's Speech...

Live Breaking News Updates: MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended By JDS For His Involvement In 'Sexual...

Live Breaking News Updates: MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended By JDS For His Involvement In 'Sexual...

'Aap 10 Saal Se H*j*d* Ban Kar...': VIP's Mukesh Sahani Sparks Controversy By Using Derogatory...

'Aap 10 Saal Se H*j*d* Ban Kar...': VIP's Mukesh Sahani Sparks Controversy By Using Derogatory...