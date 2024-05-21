Telangana Shocker: Parents Allegedly Kill Mentally-Ill Daughter By Strangling Her Due To Fears Over Financial Burden Of Her Treatment; Arrested

File Photo

Telangana: Police have arrested a couple in the Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana for allegedly killing their mentally ill daughter.

About The Victim

According to the police, the crime took place on May 14 in the village of Nerella, Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana. The couple strangled their daughter due to fears over the financial burden of her treatment, said Akhil Mahajan, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Sircilla.

"The deceased woman had suffered from mental health issues approximately 6-7 years ago," stated Mahajan.

"After seeking medical treatment, she recovered and resumed a normal life, even getting married and having children. However, she recently experienced a relapse of her mental illness," he added.

In their desperation, the parents took their daughter to a temple in Karimnagar, believing in the curative powers of black magic, as they had done in the past. Despite their efforts, her condition did not improve after several days. The family was already under significant financial strain, having accrued a loan of around 10 lakh rupees for her previous treatment.

"The parents feared that they would have to spend a lot of money again so they decided to kill her. They tied a rope to her neck and killed her. They told the relatives that she had died because of her mental issues. They immediately transferred the deceased body to her husband's place in Siddipet at 3 am and the cremation was done," Mahajan said.

Police Informed About The Incident

However, due to suspicion over her sudden death, locals informed the police, suggesting that her death was unnatural. Upon inquiry from the couple, the father of the victim confessed to their crime.

"Around 2 days later, we received information that this might be a murder. On inquiry, the father confessed to the murder. We have arrested the father and mother and remanded them," Mhajan said.